Mellower Brazilian Coffee Month opens in four Chinese cities

The Mellower chain of cafes in China is observing its Brazilian Coffee Month at branches in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Kunming, the China Hoje website says.

Since Tuesday customers have been offered a wide range of drinks made from four different varieties of coffee bean imported from Brazil, according to a report posted on the Brazilian website the next day.

Each drink costs between 28 yuan (about US$4.40) and 48 yuan, but samples can be tasted free of charge between 2pm and 3pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the report says.

The Brazilian Embassy in Beijing and the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters are supporting Mellower Brazilian Coffee Month, the China Hoje website says.

Last month a Chinese state-run website, Shine, reported that an afternoon was given over to the promotion of sales of Brazilian coffee at the Hongqiao Import Exhibition and Trade Center in Shanghai.