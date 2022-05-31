Meeting brings together Chinese and Brazilian businessmen

Last Thursday, a business matching event was organized by LIDE China, in partnership with the São Paulo’s Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Competitiveness (Invest SP) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Chongqing Sub-Council (CCPIT Chongqing).

The Vice-President of CCPIT Chongqing, Deng Wennian; the Chinese Deputy Consulate-General in São Paulo, Tian Yuzhen; the director of the Invest SP’s office in Shanghai, José Mário Antunes; and the CEO of LIDE China, José Ricardo dos Santos Luz Júnior attended the opening ceremony and gave speeches.

In the speech, José Ricardo recalled the 48 years of friendship, a win-win and non-intervention relationship with mutual respect between the two countries, Brazil and China. He also pointed out that the Brazil-China relationship has been raised to a global strategic level in 2012.

The business matching meeting was attended by approximately 200 representatives of Brazilian and Chinese companies, mainly in the areas of agriculture, electrical, and mechanical products, auto parts, and LED lamps.