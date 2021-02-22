Maxus light commercial vehicles to go on sale in Portugal

Spanish distributor Bergé Automoción SL will begin selling in Portugal in the second quarter of this year Maxus motor vehicles, a Chinese-owned make, Motor 24 reports.

The Portuguese website says Bergé Auto announced in writing last week that it will sell a range of Maxus range light commercial vehicles, and subsequently service them.

The report says Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd owns the Maxus make of multi-purpose vehicles, sport utility vehicles, and pick-up trucks, having bought it in 2009 from Leyland DAF Vans of Britain.

The announcement by Bergé Auto quotes its administrator in Portugal, Francisco Geraldes, as saying the experience his company has gained and the size of SAIC Motor are the ideal combination for selling Maxus vehicles, Motor 24 says.