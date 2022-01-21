Market emerging in Changsha for Angolan farm exports

Enterprises in the China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion and Innovation Demonstration Park in the central Chinese city of Changsha are seeking exports of farm produce from Angola, Angop says, citing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola.

The chamber put in writing a call for Angolan entrepreneurs to offer importers in the park cassava, pepper, coffee, soybeans and cashew nuts in large amounts, the Angolan state-run news agency reported on Wednesday.

The report says the chamber is also calling for Angolan offers to export other high-quality goods to the park.

The calls are in accordance with an agreement struck last August by representatives of the chamber and the park, the report says.

The park is in the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Changsha, Angop says.