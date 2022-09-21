Marcopolo participates in the hydrogen road bus project

Brazilian bus manufacturer Marcopolo participates in the project to develop a road bus powered by hydrogen fuel cells in partnership with Sinosenergy, Feichi Bus and Allenbus.

The project, in the approval phase, will be presented at the IAA 2022, one of the largest international commercial vehicle events, to be held in Hannover (Germany), between the 19th and 25th of September.

Marcopolo developed the Audace 1050 model bus body, produced at its plant in China. Sinosynergy supplies the core of the fuel cell technology, including the membranes and the fuel cell drive, and Feichi Bus/Allenbus is responsible for the fuel cell chassis.

The companies have already produced two prototype vehicles. One will be exhibited at IAA 2022 while the other is being tested for approval in China.