March sales of Brazilian beef to China leap to 51,900 tonnes

Official figures indicate that Brazil exported 51,900 tonnes of beef to China last month, over twice the amount it exported a year earlier, Bloomberg reports.

The news agency, citing data given by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, says China bought over 70 percent of the beef Brazil exported last month, as the percentage bought by other countries shrank because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report quotes an investment bank, Morgan Stanley, as saying it expects exports of Brazilian beef to China to keep rebounding from the drop caused by congestion in Chinese ports at the beginning of the pandemic.

Shipments of beef from Brazil to all countries in the first two weeks of this month were 11 percent greater than in the equivalent period last year, Bloomberg quotes Morgan Stanley as saying.