Malo Clinic China chain completes round of capital raising

Malo Clinic China, a chain of dental clinics part-owned by enterprising Portuguese dentist Paulo Maló, says it has finished a round of money raising conducted by China Capital Investment Group Co. Ltd (CCIG) and Huaxi Securities Co. Ltd.

CCIG believes technology gives the chain an advantage in a market with huge room for development, Malo Clinic China announced in writing last Friday.

Huaxi Securities regards Malo Clinic China as one of the fastest-growing high-end chains of dental clinics, and thinks it can become a market leader in mainland China.

Dr Maló and Chinese businessman Shao Zongzong founded the business in 2013, starting with a clinic in Beijing and expanding to give the chain 26 clinics in 13 mainland Chinese cities, according to the Malo Clinic China announcement.