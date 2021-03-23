Makers of Vinho Verde wine hoping for greater sales in China

Makers of the Vinho Verde variety of Portuguese wine are hoping the Sino-EU protected designation of origin agreement that came into effect this month will make their products more conspicuous in the Chinese market and so increase sales there, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Frederico Falcão, head of the ViniPortugal association of Portuguese winemakers, as saying the light Vinho Verde variety has great potential for sales in China because it is well suited to the Chinese palate.

Mr Falcão is sure sales of Portuguese wine will grow in China, a market which ViniPortugal regards as strategically important, Xinhua says.

The Sino-EU agreement covers 100 sorts of European or Chinese food and drink, including the Alentejo, Dão, Douro, port and Vinho Verde varieties of Portuguese wine, and the Pêra-Rocha, a Portuguese variety of pear.