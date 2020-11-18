Makers, Macao dealers show Portuguese wines at Shanghai fair

Producers of Portuguese wines and Macao dealers in them showed what they have to offer at the ProWine China 2020 trade fair in Shanghai, fair organiser Messe Düsseldorf says.

Messe Düsseldorf issued a written statement saying the three-day fair, held last week, drew 400 wine producers or distributors from 17 different parts of the world, and attracted 22,542 trade visitors, 9.2 percent more than the last such fair.

Another written statement, issued by Portuguese wine industry association ViniPortugal, says 14 producers of Portuguese wines exhibited in the Wines of Portugal pavilion at the fair.

ViniPortugal says it developed an application that allows trade buyers to use the WeChat social medium to arrange meetings with producers.

The association will keep on promoting Portuguese wines in China, a market that is open to emerging wine producers, the statement quotes ViniPortugal President Frederico Falcão as saying.