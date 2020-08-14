Main EDP stockholder, CTG, pays 10 mln euros for more shares

China Three Gorges Corp. (CTG) has paid 10 million euros (about US$12.8 million) for 3 million more shares in Energias de Portugal SA (EDP), which the Portuguese electricity company is issuing to raise capital, Lusa reports, citing an EDP announcement.

The Portuguese news agency quotes EDP as telling the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange that CTG exercised its right to subscribe for the shares.

EDP said Chinese state-owned CTG, already the biggest single shareholder in EDP, now held a stake of 21.55 percent.

Last week EDP said CTG had paid 220.3 million euros for 66.7 million more shares, which raised an extra 1 billion euros in capital to finance the purchase by EDP of Spanish power company Viesgo.