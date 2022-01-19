Macau-Union Pharmaceutical all set to tap lusophone markets

Macau-Union Pharmaceutical Ltd is due to begin soon selling two of its products in Portuguese-speaking markets, the Macao Daily says, citing Lao Tai Hang, its director for technical development.

Macau-Union Pharmaceutical makes patented Chinese traditional medicines and other products, the newspaper reported yesterday.

The company was established in 2008 and began operating in 2017 in the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao, on the mainland Chinese island of Hengqin, which abuts Macao, the report says.

It quotes Mr Lao as saying sales in lusophone markets should be helped by his company operating in the park and Macao performing its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business.

Macao is concentrating on developing a Chinese traditional medicine industry, one of four main industries being nurtured on Hengqin, the Macao Daily says.