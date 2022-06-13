Macau students record videos to promote Portuguese culture

A group of students from a Chinese school in Macau have been recording videos, which started to be shown on buses of the city to promote Portuguese culture through proverbs.

Bernice has been studying Portuguese for seven years at Pui Ching Middle School, in a class that posted videos on the YouTube platform and now collaborates with a local company that produces content, in particular for Macau’s public transport.

The next video, which was recorded at the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau, explains, in a comic format, the saying “library mouse”, which means someone who studies every day, according to Bernice to Lusa.

One of the teachers explained that the audience’s reaction is quite good because the content is quite funny and the videos help Macau citizens to know more about Portuguese culture.