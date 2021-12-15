Macau Plaza begins selling goods online in mainland China

Macau Plaza, a shopping website where mainland Chinese consumers can buy products made or distributed by other enterprises in Macao, has opened for business, Lusa reports.

The plan is to make Macau Plaza accessible in mainland China through TikTok, Kuaishou, Tmall Global, JoyBuy and the WeChat mini-app, according to a report carried by the Portuguese news agency last Sunday.

Macau Plaza is the first such cross-border shopping website, the report says.

It says the website will sell goods produced in lusophone countries and distributed by Macao companies.

Macau Plaza and other Macao enterprises will work together to solve problems in moving goods across the border due to logistical and customs, tax or other regulatory hindrances, the report says, citing Macao officials.

The website opened on Saturday, during the 26th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair, Lusa says.