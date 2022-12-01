Macau Literary Festival celebrates Saramago and “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”

The 11th edition of The Script Road, which will take place between the 2nd and 4th of December at the Livraria Portuguesa and between the 9th and 11th of December at Art Garden, will once again focus on the local writers and seek to mark the anniversaries that are important to Macau’s literature, Lusophone literature and universal literature, said the festival’s director, Ricardo Pinto.

In this regard, it is given prominence to the centenary of the birth of José Saramago and Maria Ondina Braga and to the 500 years of the first publication of the “Romance of the Three Kingdoms”, a classic of Chinese literature.

Lawrence Lei and Cheong Kin Han, continued Ricardo Pinto, are some of the Macao authors invited to celebrate literature with current themes.

Authors from several Portuguese-speaking countries – Krishna Monteiro (Brazil), Hélder Macedo (Portugal), among others – will also join in an online session to talk about their contribution to the “Viagem” project, a new bilingual anthology of Lusophone short stories translated into Chinese.

(Source: Sapo )