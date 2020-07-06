Macau college to teach summer course in Portuguese online

The University of Macau says it is taking applications for its annual Portuguese Language Summer Course, which this year will be taught online for the first time.

The university issued a written statement saying the course, the 34th, is devised by its Department of Portuguese.

The university says the course will be taught between July 20 and 31 and comprises 30 hours or 45 hours of classes on literature, linguistics, cinema, gastronomy, music, history, education, teaching, learning, language assessment, translation and society, and includes 10-hour workshops, recorded in Macao, on gastronomy and music.

The course is an opportunity to learn about the unique cultural background of Macao, the Portuguese and Macanese communities in Macao and Portugal, and institutions and places in Portugal, the University of Macau says.