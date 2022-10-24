Macau and Zhejiang province want to deepen ties with Portuguese-speaking countries

The Secretary for Economy and Finance was speaking at a session dedicated to economic and trade cooperation and exchange between Zhejiang, Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries, at the start of the Macau International Fair (MIF). He stressed that Macau wants to contribute to deepening cooperation between the parties through translation, financial and legal services, conventions and exhibitions. Among all Chinese provinces, Zhejiang is the one with the highest total volume of exports to the Portuguese-speaking bloc for several consecutive years.

The MIF, the Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (2022PLPEX) and the Macau Franchise Expo (2022MFE), three events running in parallel, bring together in almost 30,000 square meters, at the Cotai Expo, at the Venetian, 1,800 stands of companies from Macau, mainland China, Hong Kong, Angola, Brazil, Portugal and Mozambique, in areas ranging from traditional Chinese medicine, scientific and technological innovation, cultural and creative industries, food products and catering, as well as retail trade.