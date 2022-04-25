University of Saint Joseph to set up start-up incubator

The University of Saint Joseph in Macao intends to set up by September an incubator to attract start-ups from the Portuguese-speaking world, and help Macao enterprises tap lusophone markets, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Alexandre Lobo, who heads the University of Saint Joseph Department of Business Administration, as saying the incubator will focus on start-ups in the sorts of business already at an advanced stage of development in Portugal and Brazil, such as financial technology.

The report quotes Mr Lobo as saying his university means send academics to Portugal, Brazil and Angola around the middle of this year to work with universities, business incubators and accelerators in those countries to find the first start-ups with potential for incubation in Macao.

The report says Mr Lobo was speaking last week on the sidelines of the second 928 Challenge, a competition among start-ups at universities in lusophone countries and China, which Forum Macao helps arrange.