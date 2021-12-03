Macao Week in Chongqing shows products of lusophone world

Goods from Portuguese-speaking parts of the world are on display in two of the booths at a roadshow that has reached the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM.

The roadshow, in Jiefangbei Square, is a manifestation of Macao Week in Chongqing, which began yesterday and will last for five days, the institute announced in writing on Wednesday.

The products of lusophone countries on show are handicrafts, wine and other alcoholic drinks, coffee and food, some of it canned, IPIM says.

Another aspect of Macao Week in Chongqing is a presentation by IPIM and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce to tell businesspeople in the city about the environments for investment in lusophone countries and the advantages of doing business in them, the institute says.