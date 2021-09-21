Macao website to spur international flows of investment

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says its Invest Here website, intended to boost flows of investment between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, is now online, after a four-month trial.

The Invest Here website gives information about Macao, the nine mainland Chinese cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and major cities in lusophone countries, IPIM announced in writing last Saturday.

The website is accessible by desktop computer or mobile device, IPIM says.

It says written information is given in Chinese, Portuguese and English, and spoken information given in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English.

The aim is to draw enterprises in mainland China and abroad to Macao to take advantage, for investment purposes, of the function of the city as a place where China and lusophone countries can do business, IPIM says.