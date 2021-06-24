Macao urged to move faster on science, tech exchange project

Chinese Vice-minister of Science and Technology Huang Wei has called for Macao to speed up the establishment of a centre for scientific and technological exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the managers of the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund say.

Mr Huang told the 15th meeting of the Mainland China-Macao Science and Technology Cooperation Council last week that the centre would strengthen the position of Macao as a place where China and the lusophone countries come together, according to a written statement issued by the fund managers on Tuesday.

Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau Director Tai Kin Ip unveiled at the meeting a preliminary plan for setting up the centre, the managers say.

Their statement quotes Macao Secretary for the Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong telling the meeting that scientific and technological innovation is essential if the economy of the city is to become more diverse.