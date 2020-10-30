Macao travel expo to exhibit products of lusophone world

A pavilion at the 8th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo from November 6 to 8 will display products of the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The MGTO, which is putting on the expo, announced in writing that the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, is backing the pavilion.

The office says the pavilion will have an area where Macao companies can show goods from lusophone countries.

Macao is committed to performing its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business, the announcement quotes MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes as saying.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, says the expo will occupy 22,000 square metres of space, 90 square metres of it for the IPIM pavilion.