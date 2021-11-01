Macao to show off arts, cultures of China, lusophone world

The third in a series of festivals celebrating the arts and cultures to be found where China and the Portuguese-speaking world intersect will be held in Macao this month and next, the Macao SAR Cultural Affairs Bureau says.

The bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office are jointly putting on the festival, according to a written statement the bureau issued last week.

On the programme are performances of traditional songs, dances and other aspects of culture, and a subsidiary film festival, from November 12 to 26, featuring 30 films and related workshops, the bureau says.

It says the 24th Lusofonia Festival, from December 10 to 12 at the Taipa Houses, will be part of the subsidiary Encounter in Macao Festival, comprising 10 booths showing the cultures of lusophone communities.

Other aspects of the festival will be an art exhibition, talks about samba music and dancing, and celebrations of 100 years since the construction of the Taipa Houses, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau statement.