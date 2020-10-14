Macao to hold science, technology and innovation conference

Among those attending online the first International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum (ISTIF) in Macao from November 9 to 11 will be representatives of the governments of lusophone countries, the government of Macao says.

The Macao government announced in writing that about 800 people are set to join the videoconference, to be held under the auspices of the Boao Forum for Asia.

The ISTIF will include 12 sessions on the theme of innovation empowering sustainable development, in which views on the latest developments in science, technology and innovation will be exchanged.

Being a bridge between China and the world outside, Macao can help the event spur the effort to make to practical use of research, the government of Macao quotes a Central People’s Government official in the city, Chen Guokai, as saying.