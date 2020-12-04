Macao to have exam centre for translators into Portuguese

The Macao Polytechnic Institute will set up the first internationally recognised centre for examining candidates for national qualifications for translating Chinese into Portuguese in Macau and Hong Kong, Lusa reports, citing Macao Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Ms Ao as telling the Macao Legislative Assembly on Wednesday while answering to questions from legislators on 2021 government policy guidelines that she will promote the development of an alliance for the teaching the Portuguese language in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Ms Ao intends to urge ever more strongly the use of Portuguese and the instruction of people so they can gain qualifications to use the language, with a view to increasing cooperation by Macao, other cities in the area, and the lusophone world, Lusa quotes her as saying.