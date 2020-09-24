Macao to exhibit products from lusophone world in Beijing

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, is setting up in Beijing an area where products of the Portuguese-speaking world will be exhibited during Beijing-Macao Week from 26 to 29 September.

IPIM announced in writing that 11 Macao companies will occupy space in its Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Zone.

The institute says they will show products of lusophone countries such as wine, cognac, coffee, and essential natural oils and other aromatherapy substances.

IPIM and the Macao Government Tourism Office will invite mainland Chinese celebrities to advertise such products live online, the institute says.

The exhibitors hope to make their merchandise more conspicuous in the mainland Chinese consumer market, and to find potential agents and distributors, the IPIM announcement says.