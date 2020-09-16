Macao students get grants for postgraduate studies in Lisbon

Eight Macao students have been granted money from the Macao Higher Education Fund for postgraduate studies at universities in Lisbon, the Macao Talent Development Committee says.

The committee posted on its website a written announcement saying six of the students will pursue master’s degrees in law and two will pursue master’s degrees in translation.

The committee says each will receive a grant of 61,000 patacas (about US$7,600) a year.

The grants are part of the official effort in Macao to turn out qualified people bilingual in Portuguese and Chinese, the committee says.

The students will be required to return to Macao within six months of completing their postgraduate studies, and to work in the city for at least two years in a field appropriate to their education, the Macao Talent Development Committee announcement says.