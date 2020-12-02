Macao shop to sell Castelbel scented products from Portugal

Castelbel, a Portuguese maker of scented soaps and candles, says it will open on Saturday a flagship shop in a busy street in Macao near the Ruins of St. Paul’s, one of the main draws for tourists in the city.

In an invitation to mass media to cover the opening, Castelbel describes itself as a maker of high-quality scented products made by hand using methods traditional in Portugal.

The invitation says Castelbel’s Macao shop will be run by Futura Clássica, a company set up in Macao by Portuguese entrepreneurs living there, including actress Margarida Vila-Nova and movie director Ivo Ferreira.

Futura Clássica is the exclusive distributor in Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore of Claus Porto, a high-end brand of soap made in Portugal, which it sells in another shop near the Ruins of St. Paul’s.

The Futura Clássica entrepreneurs also run Mercearia Portuguesa, a Macao grocer which sells food and other goods from Portugal such as the decorative ceramics brand Bordallo Pinheiro.