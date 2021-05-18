Macao Science Promotion Association to back joint research

The newly formed Science Promotion Association in Macao intends to support projects by researchers in the city, in mainland China and in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, Plataforma Macau reports.

The publication says the association will use its website to form a network of representatives of all the universities in Macao, and of universities elsewhere in China and in lusophone countries.

The report quotes Science Promotion Association President David Gonçalves as saying Macao can help researchers elsewhere in China and in lusophone countries to solve problems such as difficulty in communicating.

The development of science in Macao is due in part to research projects jointly pursed by institutions in the city and other places, including mainland China and Portugal, the report quotes Mr Gonçalves as saying.

His association is trying to obtain resources to arrange research projects, training courses and events such as conferences, Plataforma Macau says.