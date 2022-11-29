Macao Polytechnic University Signed Cooperation Agreement with the University of Coimbra, Portugal

The Macao Polytechnic University and the University of Coimbra, Portugal, held a ceremony on 24th of November to sign a cooperation agreement to establish the MPU-UC Joint Research Laboratory in Advanced Technologies for Smart Cities.This joint effort aims to further strengthen their collaboration in the training of technological and innovative talents, thereby helping Macao to accelerate the construction of smart cities, and promoting stronger ties between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in the fields of higher education and technological innovation.

According to the agreement, the “MPU-UC Joint Research Laboratory in Advanced Technologies for Smart Cities” aims to promote close cooperation and strengthen the relationship in academic, research, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two universities. This laboratory also plans to conduct joint research projects in the development of smart cities, including computer science, artificial intelligence, information and communication technology. This can cultivate young researchers for the societies of both sides, promote international academic and research exchanges between the two universities, and help to establish an ecosystem which can further develop advanced technologies in a collaborative way.

(Source: Macao Polytechnic University)