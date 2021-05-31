Macao poly tops translation, interpretation rankings

The Chinese University Translation Ability Index ranks the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) as the most capable institution of higher education in Macao in translation and interpretation, and the sixth-most capable in Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan combined, the MPI says.

The Beijing Foreign Studies University Research Centre for Country-specific Translation and Interpretation published the 2019 index last week, according to a written statement issued by the MPI last Thursday.

The MPI says the index takes into account over 30 gauges, in listing in order of ability 454 tertiary institutions in China with translation programmes.

Experience accumulated by the MPI School of Languages and Translation helped make the MPI the second-most capable institution in Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan in the field of teaching translation and interpretation, the MPI says.

The purpose of the International Portuguese Training Centre for Conference Interpreting, jointly set up by the MPI and the European Commission interpretation service, is to turn out interpreters to and from Portuguese, the MPI says.