Macao poly to train teachers of Portuguese in online course

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) Centre for Portuguese Studies will hold a course online between June 30 and July 15 to train teachers of Portuguese as a foreign language, MPI says.

A written announcement issued by MPI on Thursday says the course is open to all teachers of Portuguese at institutions of higher education in Macao, Mainland China and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region that apply by June 21, and is free of charge.

MPI says the course will show teachers on how to draft textbooks appropriate for teaching their students Portuguese.

The course is meant to increase and improve the teaching of Portuguese in the Asia-Pacific region, and to help make Macao a teaching centre for turning out people bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese.