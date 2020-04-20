Macao poly publishes Covid-19 glossary in three languages

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says it has published a glossary, accessible online free of charge, containing terms used in talking about Covid-19 in Chinese, Portuguese and English, for use in the efforts worldwide to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MPI issued a written announcement saying its Engineering Research Centre of Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence Technologies compiled the glossary, using big data on language employed in Macao, Mainland China and all over the rest of the world.

The announcement says the glossary contains 200 words or expressions that are frequently used in either Chinese, English or Portuguese when talking about Covid-19, and their equivalents in the other two languages, including clinical features and symptoms, and anti-pandemic hygiene and medical products.

The first part of the glossary contains terms used in Macao says the MPI announcement released on Friday.