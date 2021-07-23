Macao poly lectures to cover nexus of China, lusophone world

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says it will present a series of public lectures by renowned academic authorities on various aspects of China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

The institute announced in writing yesterday that Forum of Higher Education Management in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions President Margarida Mano would give the first lecture, entitled “Global Challenges to Higher Education in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions”, next Tuesday.

The MPI says the lecture will be given in Portuguese with simultaneous Chinese interpretation.

The institute says the lectures will cover culture, history, education, international economic engagement, tourism, science and technology, intelligent cities and other aspects of China and the lusophone world.

The purpose is to spur exchanges by China and the lusophone world in fields that are important for the development of China, the MPI says.