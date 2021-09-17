Macao poly launches new version of dual-language news app

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says it has introduced an improved version its application for mobile phones that serves an educational purpose by relaying news in two languages.

The institute announced in writing that the new version carries 20 categories of news, more than the original version.

The app relays items of news in Chinese reported by the Macao Daily News newspaper, accompanied by translations into Portuguese, the MPI says.

It says the app carries news about mainland China and Macao for lusophones in other parts of the world, serving as an educational resource for sinophones learning Portuguese and for lusophones learning Chinese.

The MPI says the app puts to practical use the lessons the institute has learned from its vast experience of translating Chinese into Portuguese, combined with translation machine technology based on big data and artificial intelligence.

The app can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the according to the MPI announcement.