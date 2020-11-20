Macao Poly holds conference for Portuguese studies postgrads

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) School of Languages and Translation will hold next Wednesday an international conference on the Humanities, to be conducted in Portuguese, for postgraduate students pursuing doctorates in Portuguese studies, the institute says.

The MPI announced in writing on Wednesday that the conference is meant to help students and teachers of Portuguese widen their research network in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world.

The institute says lectures on topics such as the promotion of the use of Portuguese will be given by academics belonging to institutions of higher education in Macao and Portugal.

Academics at institutions in Macao, Portugal, France’s University Paris 8, and mainland China’s Shanghai International Studies University sit on the committee overseeing the conference, the institute says.

The conference will close with the launch of a book on translation from Portuguese into Chinese written by former MPI School and Languages and Translation director Choi Wai Hao, and MPI professor James Li Changsen, the announcement says.