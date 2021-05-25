Macao poly head speaks about education quality assurance

Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) President Marcus Im Sio Kei has spoken at an international meeting about institutional quality assurance in higher education, the institute says.

The meeting was held online to mark World Portuguese Language Day this month, according to a written statement issued by the MPI last week.

The MPI says the Forum of Higher Education Management in Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions arranged the meeting, which formed one of a series of debates on higher education in the lusophone world.

The institute was represented so it could inform the meeting about its experience of processes for improving the institutional quality of lusophone institutions of higher education, and so serve the purpose of Macao as a place where lusophone institutions and Chinese universities can cooperate, the MPI says.

Its statement quotes Mr Im as speaking of collaboration by the institute and several reputable assessment agencies, such as the Portuguese Agency for Assessment and Accreditation of Higher Education, or A3ES.