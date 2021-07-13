Macao poly calls for papers for international academic event

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) says it is inviting the submission of academic papers for presentation at the 2nd International Conference on Encounter with the Human Sciences & The 4th LinCog – International Symposium on Language and Cognition.

The institute announced in writing yesterday that it is holding the online gathering jointly with the University of São Paulo, Federal Fluminense University, Federal Rural University of Pernambuco and Federal Institute of São Paulo, all in Brazil, from November 29 to December 1.

Interpreters will render all presentations simultaneously into English, Chinese or Portuguese, the institute says.

It says the event is meant to boost interdisciplinary research on cognition and language by academics in China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Among the keynote speakers will be Alexandra Assis Rosa of the University of Lisbon, Dong Yanping of Zhejiang University, and Maria Célia Lima-Hernandes of the University of São Paulo, the MPI says.