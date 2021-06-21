Macao performer to play the erhu at music festival in Lisbon

A Macao-born player of the erhu, Cheong Li, will perform at the 15th Lisboa Mistura, a festival of music from around the world which begins in Lisbon on Friday, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper says Cheong’s performance will be part of a three-hour multicultural concert on Sunday, the final day of the festival.

Cheong will share the stage with Fado Bicha, a Portuguese alternative popular music band; Baque Mulher, a group of Brazilian women drummers; and José Braima Galissá, a Guinean player of the kora, the report says.

Cheong was born in Macao, grew up in Hong Kong and then lived in Britain before moving to Portugal, where he is a regular collaborator with Portuguese musicians such as Conan Osíris, a singer, and Quid, a band, Ponto Final says.