Macao, Oporto colleges launch academic journal in Portuguese

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the University of Porto in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto have begun publishing jointly Orientes do Português, the first international academic journal in Portuguese in Asia, MPI says.

A written announcement by MPI says the journal will contain articles about research by academics in Asia into contact linguistics, teaching Portuguese as a second language, and translation.

MPI says the first edition has articles written by academics working in Macao, Mainland China, Portugal, Brazil, South Korea and Denmark.

It says the editors are accepting for consideration academic papers meant for publication in the second edition until 12 July.

Orientes do Português is accessible free of charge online on the MPI website, the MPI announcement says.