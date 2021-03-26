Macao offers Hangzhou help in tapping lusophone markets

Macao will help enterprises in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou penetrate markets in the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says, citing Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) President Lau Wai Meng.

The MGTO issued a written statement quoting Mr Lau as saying so in a seminar in Hangzhou yesterday on the tourism industry and the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry – a precursor of Macao Week in Hangzhou, which begins today.

Mr Lau called for more cooperation by Hangzhou and Macao in the tourism and MICE industries, saying more cooperation would help make the economy of Macao more diverse.

The MGTO says the seminar was an occasion for business matching and networking by Macao and Hangzhou enterprises in those industries.

IPIM urged MICE enterprises to hold events in Macao, the MGTO says.