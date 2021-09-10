Macao offers course on translation of Portuguese legalese

Prospective students of translation of the Portuguese legal language as used by lawyers have until September 30 to apply for places on an intensive course on the subject to be given the University of Macau Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Center and the Portuguese Institute of the Orient, or IPOR, the university says.

Up to 20 places are available for translators, interpreters or anybody else interested, according to a written announcement issued by the university.

The university says 20 hours of instruction will be given by IPOR Director Joaquim Coelho Ramos, between October 11 and November 8 at the premises of the IPOR Macao Delegation.

Enrolment requires the payment of a deposit of 500 patacas (about US$62.50), which is refundable if the student attends 80 per cent of the classes, the University of Macau announcement says.