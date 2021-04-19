Macao meeting to discuss international academic cooperation

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) Centre for Portuguese Studies will hold online tomorrow a meeting to discuss academic cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, specifically in the teaching of the Portuguese language.

Academics in the area and in Portuguese-speaking countries will attend, the MPI announced in writing last week.

The MPI says that among those in Portuguese-speaking countries due to attend online are researchers belonging to the Higher Education Management Forum, which serves lusophone parts of the world, and to the Portuguese Language International Institute and the Brazilian International Education Association.

They will discuss how Macao, by serving as an exchange for technology and know-how about language teaching, can help form academic networks covering the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and lusophone countries.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform lusophone countries about the Greater Bay Area Portuguese Language Education Alliance, the MPI says.