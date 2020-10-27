Macao maker to supply Portugal with 100 kg of face masks

The Macao maker of the 853 Face Mask brand has sent 100 kg of the product to the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, and means to send similar shipments every month, depending on how the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds, the Plataforma website reports.

The Macao website quotes Angel Lai, an 853 Face Mask brand spokesman, as saying the maker has a long-term deal with a Portuguese distributor to supply masks to Lisbon and southern Portugal.

Ms Lai said the maker was the first in Macao to obtain permission to sell face masks in the European Union, and was supplying its product to Portugal first before expanding into the Spanish and other EU markets.

The packaging of the masks supplied to Portugal bears the equivalent in Portuguese of the words, “Good luck Portugal, we will always stand with you. Kisses, Macao,” the Plataforma website says.