Macao, mainland Chinese, Brazilian enterprises talk business

Representatives of over 30 Macao companies attended a business gathering for small and medium enterprises arranged by the Macao branch of state-owned Bank of China (BOC Macau), the Macao Daily News says.

The representatives took part in 93 business-matching sessions, which put them in touch online with companies outside Macao, notably in mainland China and Brazil, which are in the businesses of manufacturing, developing information technology, wholesaling, retailing, culture and leisure, according to a report carried by the newspaper on Tuesday.

Those attending the gathering last week were also informed online about the cross-border financial services BOC Macau offers in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone on Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, and over 10 enterprises agreed to avail of those services, the report says.

The bank hopes to help Macao enterprises find business opportunities, and so make the economy of the city more diverse, the Macao Daily News says.