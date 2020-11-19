Macao magazine looks at Confucius in Portuguese culture

The new edition of the Review of Culture contains an essay that considers the place held by Chinese philosopher Confucius in Portuguese culture and the role played by Macao in the diffusion of Eastern ideas and ideals, the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau says.

The government bureau, which publishes the magazine, issued a written statement saying several authors contributed to discussions in the latest edition of the roles of Portugal and Macao in establishing the Maritime Silk Road, and of Sino-Portuguese negotiations on countering opium trafficking.

The bureau says other articles are about the variety to be found among the arts in Macao, and about Macao-based artist Mio Pang Fei, who died last Friday.

The University of Macau Centre for Macau Studies edited the magazine, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau statement.