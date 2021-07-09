Macao-made masks help curb COVID-19 in lusophone countries

AS King Medical Products Ltd of Macao has been supplying masks to Portuguese-speaking parts of the world to protect their people against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macao Daily News reports.

AS King spent over US$1 million on building and equipping a factory in Macao to supply surgical masks to the city, to lusophone countries and to the wider world, the newspaper says in a report it carried yesterday.

The factory has three production lines, together capable of making disposable masks at the rate of 1.5 million a month, the report says.

It says AS King avails of the function of Macao as a place where China and lusophone countries can conduct business.

The company believes Macao can help it engage with companies in the European Union so they can cooperate in producing medical supplies such as disinfectants, the Macao Daily News says.