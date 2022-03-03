Macao lawyers aim to help Ukrainians find refuge in Portugal

Some Portuguese lawyers living in Macao, Hong Kong or Portugal now offer their services free of charge to help Ukrainian refugees enter Portugal, which already has a considerable community of Ukrainians, Lusa says.

The group of 13 lawyers is amenable to accepting more members, the Portuguese news agency reported on Tuesday, citing one of the lawyers in Macao, Paulo Rowett.

The report says a Facebook page set up by the group began on Tuesday offering help in authenticating documents and obtaining visas or exit permits for young children and teenagers.

The United Nations says the crisis in Ukraine has displaced almost 500,000 people, who have fled to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania, Lusa reports.