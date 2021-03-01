Macao January exports to Portuguese-speaking world quintuple

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports by Macao to the Portuguese-speaking world grew to 160,000 patacas (about US$20,000) in January, over five times the value a year earlier.

Figures published by the Macao Statistics and Census Service last week show that all merchandise exports in January were domestic exports, as opposed to re-exports.

One batch of 677 kg of clothes and accessories was sold to Brazil for 130,000 patacas. Exports to Portugal accounted for the rest.

The figures show Macao imported merchandise worth 62.4 million patacas from the lusophone world in January, Brazil being the source of 40.6 million patacas worth.

Trade between Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world accounted for 0.51 percent of the value of all merchandise trade by Macao in January, the Statistics and Census Service figures show.