Macao International Documentary Film Festival returns

After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macao International Documentary Film Festival is back on the calendar this year, and Portuguese-language productions are a feature of the programme.

The festival, the fifth, is due to open on Friday and end on July 25.

Among the Portuguese documentaries on the programme is “The Metamorphosis of Birds”, directed by Catarina Vasconcelos, due to be screened on Saturday at the Casa Garden, the premises of the Macao Delegation of the Orient Foundation of Portugal.

Also due to be shown at the Casa Garden, on July 15, is “Jack’s Ride”, by another Portuguese filmmaker, Susana Nobre, which is a film about a Portuguese immigrant to the United States who is nearing retirement.

An award-winning documentary which focuses on Cabo Verdeans living in Portugal, “Vitalina Varela” by Portuguese director Pedro Costa, will be shown at Cinema Alegria on July 23, according to the festival programme.