Macao centre in Lisbon to give course on Chinese calligraphy

The Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon says it will begin teaching online this weekend a course on the basics of Chinese calligraphy.

The course has up to 20 places for artists, students of art, art historians, museum curators or anybody with some knowledge of writing Chinese characters, the centre announced in writing on Friday.

Wood Jiang, an associate professor and researcher at the Capital Normal University in Beijing, will be the instructor, the centre says.

It says the language of instruction is English.

The course will consist of six two-hour sessions, held every Saturday morning in Lisbon from March 19 to April 23, the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre says.